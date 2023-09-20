We need professionals with character to build country — Fifi Kwetey

Samuel Duodu Politics Sep - 20 - 2023 , 06:01

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has acknowledged the indispensable role of professionals in nation building.

He observed that critical role of professionals with character often went unnoticed hence the need to change the conversation that centres on competence and academic capacity.

Mr Kwetey was speaking at the first National Review meeting of the NDC Affiliate Group, ProForum, on the theme “Helping Build the Ghana we Want”.

Excellence

The General Secretary of the NDC said while academic excellence and technical skills undoubtedly were important for progress, “they are insufficient to steer the nation towards her desired destiny.”

Character, he said, was the linchpin that held together the fabric of a thriving society.

“The problem of this continent has never been the lack of capacity whether in economic management or capacity in health management, or educational management.

We have always had people,” he observed.

Contrasting Ghana’s professional capacity in 1957 with that of Korea and Malaysia, he noted that there was no difference and went on to diagnose Ghana’s problem, stressing that “The fundamental problem has been the lack of character.”

Defining moment

Mr Kwetey said character must be the defining difference of professionals if they wanted to help develop the country.

The NDC General Secretary said professionals with character were not merely experts in their fields but individuals who embodied values that transcended personal gain and ambition and radiated love for nation.

He called on the NDC not to allow the New Patriotic Party to be their barometer but rather the commitment “to help build the Ghana we want- a Ghana that is truly great and strong.”