Ayensuano MP pats Parliament for approving facility to construct 3 district hospitals

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayensuano in the Eastern Region, Teddy Safori Addi has commended Parliament for the approval of a €38 million loan agreement for the construction and equipping of a 40-bed capacity District Hospital at Ayensuano, in his constituency, Effiduase and Offinso in the Ashanti Region.
The agreement which is between the Government of Ghana and Golden Mainland Ghana Limited is also for the completion and equipping of the Old Tafo and Kumasi South Maternity Blocks.
The loan agreement was approved by Parliament last Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Improved healthcare
Mr Addi who spoke in an interview with the Daily Graphic at Parliament House welcomed the construction of the district hospital in his constituency and said it would go a long way to improve the healthcare needs of his constituents since the area lacked such a bigger facility.
According to him, the two health facilities currently in his constituency at Coaltar and Asuboi are not up to three and five bed capacity respectively and therefore the 40-bed capacity district hospital would go a long way to serve the health needs of his constituents.
Hasten the process
He also called for expedited processes for the construction of the hospital now that the loan for the project has been approved.
"
We would be grateful if this project could start as early as next month because we really need to have a health facility at Ayensuano", he stated.
Mr Addi said most often his constituents have to move between Ayensuano and Suhum to seek for medical care, citing an instance during the 2020 election in which a lady fell unconscious and had to be rushed to Nsawam for medical attention but died on the way, saying “if we have such a bigger and well equipped health facility such as the yet to be constructed 40-bed capacity district hospital the lady could have been saved”.
"We are now a constituency and I humbly believe we deserve this district hospital to meet the health needs of the people", he reiterated.
Background
The Ayensuano District in the Eastern Region was carved out of the then Suhum -Kraboa- Coaltar District Assembly by Legislative Instrument Number 2052 and was inaugurated on June 28, 2012.
The District has its capital at Coaltar.
Politically, the District has only one constituency called the Ayensuano constituency with 40 electoral areas. Ayensuano District comprises of three separate zones joined together - Obesua Zone, Anum Apapam Zone and Kraboa-Coaltar Zone.