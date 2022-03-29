Kwabena Agyepong enters NPP flag bearer race

With almost one year for the yet-to be announced presidential primary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the race for the ticket keeps getting keener.
The latest to enter into the list of presidential aspirants is Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former Press Secretary to former President John Agyekum Kufuor from 2001 to 2006, former General Secretary of the NPP and one of 17 aspirants who contested for the party's nomination to replace former President Kufuor as presidential candidate for the 2008 presidential election.
At the moment, the front-runners for the slot are Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Minister of Trade
and Industry (MOTI), Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen.
Also in the running are the Minister ol
Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and a former Minister of Energy Mr Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko.
"So, I will not rule out running for the Presidential primary but the most important thing to me now is how well we do as a government and how we are able to deliver on the mandate that the Ghanaian people have given us."
