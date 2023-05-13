All legal barriers cleared for NDC primaries – Jean Mensa

Graphic.com.gh Politics May - 13 - 2023 , 00:22

All legal barriers have been removed and the way is now clear for the Electoral Commission to supervise the National Democratic Congress presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

In a press statement Friday night, signed and issued by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, the commission said the move followed the discontinuance of the Application for Interlocutory Injunction by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor and Edgar Asamoah Boateng that sought to restrain the Commission from conducting the NDC primaries.

The EC on Thursday told the NDC to deal with all legal issues before it would supervise the elections followed the law suit by Dr Kwabena Duffuor, one of the flagbearer aspirants in the race.

Dr Duffuor was challenging discrepancies in the photo album of delegates to be used for voting on Saturday.

The party itself says it will no longer use the photo album for the polls.