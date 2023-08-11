2 MPs support BECE candidates

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Aug - 11 - 2023 , 06:34

Two Members of Parliament (MPs) have donated 2,381 sets of mathematical instruments to the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from public and private basic schools in their constituencies.

The MPs are the New Patriotic Party MP for Nsuta/Kwaman Beposo, Adelaide Ntim, and the National Democratic Congress MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

Ms Ntim provided students with 1,250 mathematical sets, while Mr Dafeamekpor gave out 1,131 sets of instruments to the students.

Best of luck

Handing over the instruments to the candidates at Nsuta Kwamang Beposo before the examination which is expected to end today, Ms Ntim said the donation of the instruments was done annually as part of her support to BECE candidates.

Some of the BECE candidates displaying the mathematical sets.

“As a mother for all these children going to write the examination, this is one of the support I extend to them so they have a sense of feeling that they have a mother who cares about them too,” she said.

She encouraged the beneficiaries and wished them well in the examination, saying their success would give them a place at the senior high school (SHS) level to continue with their education which has been made free by the NPP government.

“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, since coming to office, has put in place the free senior high school education to make education more accessible and I hope parents will embrace this and stop their children from becoming pregnant,” she advised.

Give your best

In the South Dayi Constituency, Mr Dafeamekpor presented the instruments to candidates at four examination centres at the Kpeve Senior High Technical School, Peki SHS and Tongor Senior High Technical School.

Adelaide Ntim, NPP MP for Nsuta/Kwaman Beposo (left) handing over the mathematical sets

The MP told the Daily Graphic the donation was the eighth in a series he had extended to candidates since 2016.

“I hope these mathematical sets will aid all our candidates to give their best so you come out with good results,” he said.