Speaker commends Bunkpurugu students for mock parliamentary debate

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has lauded students from the Bunkpurugu Constituency in the North East Region for their impressive display in a mock parliamentary debate that won the hearts and admiration of many Ghanaians.

Mr Bagbin made the commendation at an educational forum organised by the Department of Public Engagement in Parliament at the Justice D.F. Annan auditorium for some students from the Bunkpurugu constituency, a day after the House adjourned sine die last week Thursday.

The forum, organised in conjunction with the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bunkpurugu, Abed-nego Azumah Bandim, and coordinated by a National Executive Committee (NEC) member of the NDC, Cecilia Asaga, sought to deepen the knowledge and understanding of the students in parliamentary proceedings and democratic governance in the country, gave the students a visitor experience of Parliament, and fostered meaningful interaction among Members of Parliament (MPs).

The visit by the students followed a video of some students of the Kings Star Academy in Bunkpurugu, whose mock parliamentary proceedings went viral on social media.

MPs who were present to interact with the students were MP for Nadowli Kaleo, Anthony Mwinkaara Sumah; MP for Salaga South, Zuwera Ibrahimah; MP for Yunyoo, Oscar Liwaal and MP for Timpani, Lamisi Lydia

The Speaker, while applauding the students for their articulate demonstration of mock parliamentary business, urged them to remain steadfast in all their endeavours and encouraged them to not allow present conditions to hinder them from achieving their dreams.

He recounted his humble beginnings in worse circumstances, challenging him to defy all odds to rise to the highest office in Parliament as the first Northerner to achieve that feat.

Mr Bagbin described the students as a shining example and advised them to be focused, explore their unique potentials and identities and embrace determination, emphasising that “determination determines a destiny”.

The speaker pledged his support to an appeal for a motorable road network, which is presently affecting education.

He assured the students of advocating for the construction of better roads in their constituency.

The MP for Bunkpurugu, Mr Bandim, praised the Speaker for the audience, saying the interaction would broaden their mind, promote civic engagement and develop the next generation of leaders who are informed, and dedicated to having a positive impact on society.

“I am convinced that this first-hand experience with the legislature would position them to critically evaluate the actions and policies of elected officials, and hold elected representatives to a higher standard,” Mr Bindam espoused.

He applauded the teachers for their exceptional guidance and tutoring, contributing to the students' impressive performance in the viral video.



Erica Yandam, the student who played the role of a Speaker in the viral video, could not express her joy meeting the Speaker of Parliament on her first trip to Accra, saying her dream has always been to become Ghana’s Speaker one day and the educational trip has inspired that dream.