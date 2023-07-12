Zoomlion, assemblies disinfest Eastern Region

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Jul - 12 - 2023 , 06:18

Zoomlion Ghana has commenced a disinfestation exercise in the Eastern Region.

The programme, which is being funded by the district assemblies, has been planned in phases to include public places of convenience, major drains, markets, slaughterhouses, residential areas.

Refuse disposal sites and refuse containers will also be sprayed.

That will get rid of dangerous rodents, reptiles and insects that cause diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, malaria and dysentery, among others.

The first phase of the exercise started in some communities within the New Juaben North and New Juaben South municipalities.

The areas are Suhyen, Oyoko, Jumapo, Effiduase, all in the New Juaben North Municipality.

In the New Juaben South Municipality, communities such as Adweso, Koforidua Zango, Betom, Srodae and others have had their share of the exercise.

The Eastern Regional Vector Control Officer of Zoomlion, Maxwell Agbosu, told the Daily Graphic after the exercise that other parts of the region would also be disinfested.

Collaboration

He said the exercise was being conducted by Zoomlion, in collaboration with the respective municipal and district assemblies (MDAs).

He said in that respect, sanitation officers of the assemblies had joined their counterparts, Zoomlion, to flush out the dangerous rodents, reptiles and insects that caused diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever, malaria and dysentery.

Mr Agbosu said the exercise, which was being done in phases, would involve the cleaning of communities, especially major drains, markets, slaughterhouses, refuse disposal sites and refuse containers, every month.

He said residents of communities which were disinfested had shown keen interest in supporting the exercise.

Embrace exercise

Mr Agbosu, therefore, expressed the hope that people in areas yet to be covered would also have the opportunity to tidy up their environment.

He expressed his appreciation to the assemblies and other stakeholders in the region for supporting Zoomlion to carry out the exercise.

Mr Agbosu advised residents of the region to take sanitation issues seriously by ensuring proper disposal of solid and liquid waste.

He also appealed to them to keep dumpsites clean.