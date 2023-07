2 Motorcyclists riding on opposite side of traffic crashed to death on Awoshie-Pokuase highway

Nat Sackitey Jul - 12 - 2023 , 06:23

Two people on a motorcycle were crashed to death around 1:15 am by a Toyota Camry on the Awoshie-Pokuase highway in Accra on Wednesday.

According to an eye witness, the victims on the motorbike were riding on the opposite side of the highway facing oncoming vehicles.

The Toyota Camry with registration number ER 290-20, crashed head on with the motorcycle killing the two on the spot.