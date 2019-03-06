fbpx

Zoomkids march to create awareness on sanitation

BY: Graphic Online

Every March March 6 presents an opportunity for Zoomkids Clubs to join the independence day parade and create awareness on sanitation through the delivery of sanitation messages on placards and banners. 

This is a youth advocacy approach to promote sanitation and hygiene.

On the occasion of the 62nd Independence Day, 144 Zoomkids and their teachers marched at venues in Teshie-Nungua and Adenta in the Greater Accra Region, Wa in the Upper West Region and Takoradi in the Western Region.

The students were drawn from six schools namely Teshie-Nungua Estate Basic School, St. Francis Catholic Basic School, Sowa Din Memorial 1 JHS, Sowa Din Memorial 2 JHS, TI Ahmadiya JHS and Anaji M/A Primary and JHS schools.

To the club members, it was an occasion to volunteer for a noble course of sharing sanitation messages with their peers and parents.

They held placards which had sanitation messages, some of which read “Stop Open Defecation”, “Do Not Liter”, “Get a Bin”, “Recycle Your Waste”, “Wash Your Hands With Soap”, and others.

The Zoomkids Club is the flagship project of Zoomlion Foundation.

The aim is to promote widespread awareness on environmental sanitation issues amongst young people and help them to adopt good sanitary habits.

The sanitation clubs operate in over 400 basic schools across the country. The clubbers engage in many sanitation activities including proper handwashing exercises, waste recycling projects, health talks, excursions, environmental sanitation quizzes, essays and debates.