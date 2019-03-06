Zoomkids march to create awareness on sanitation

Every March March 6 presents an opportunity for
Zoomkids Clubs to join the independence day parade and create awareness on sanitation through the delivery of sanitation messages on placards and banners.
This is a youth advocacy approach to promote sanitation and hygiene.
On the occasion of the 62nd Independence Day, 144
The students were drawn from six schools namely Teshie-Nungua Estate Basic School, St. Francis Catholic Basic School, Sowa Din Memorial 1 JHS, Sowa Din Memorial 2 JHS, TI Ahmadiya JHS and Anaji M/A Primary and JHS schools.
To the club members, it was an occasion to volunteer for a noble course of sharing sanitation messages with their peers and parents.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
They held placards which had sanitation messages, some of which read “Stop Open Defecation”, “Do Not Liter”, “Get a Bin”, “Recycle Your Waste”, “Wash Your Hands With Soap”, and others.
The
The aim is to promote widespread awareness
The sanitation clubs operate in over 400 basic schools across the country. The clubbers engage in many sanitation activities including proper handwashing exercises, waste recycling projects, health talks, excursions, environmental sanitation quizzes, essays and debates.