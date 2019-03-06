Akufo-Addo outlines behavioural code for Ghanaian citizens

President Akufo-Addo has outlined a guide for the behaviour of all Ghanaian citizens
.
What the President said
- Being a Ghanaian puts an obligation on each one of us, to work at establishing a progressive and happy nation.
- Calling yourself a Ghanaian must mean that we look out for each other
- It means also that we must look after the land, the trees, the rivers, the mountains and all of God's creatures that represent this nation of Ghana. This is at the heart of the fight against galamsey to which I am irrevocably committed.
- I do not imagine that this Ghanaian I envisage should be an angel, far from it. We will all have our human foibles but we would operate within the agreed parameters of our society.
Reiterating his point from his inaugural speech as President two years ago, the President said
He said: "I asked that being a Ghanaian must put certain responsibilities on each one of us and calling yourself a Ghanaian must mean you have signed up to a certain definable code and conduct.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
"Fellow, Ghanaians let me remind all of us, again that being a Ghanaian puts an obligation on each one of us, to work at establishing a progressive and happy nation and calling yourself a Ghanaian must mean that we look out for each other.
"It means also that we must look after the land, the trees, the rivers, the mountains and all of God's creatures that represent this nation of Ghana. This is at the heart of the fight against
"I do not imagine that this Ghanaian I envisage should be an angel, far from it. We will all have our human foibles but we would operate within the agreed parameters of our society".
The celebrations were themed: "Celebrating Peace and Unity", a nod to the resolve of the people of Dagbon to put the bitter past behind them and live in peace.