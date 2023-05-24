Young entrepreneurs contest launched

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 24 - 2023 , 16:59

A Contest for young African entrepreneurs with viable business ideas and startups was yesterday launched in Accra.

Dubbed: “The Next Titan Africa”, it gives opportunity to bright entrepreneurial talents on the continent between the ages of 21 and 35 with innovative business ideas to compete in real-life entrepreneurial tasks.

The winner will walk away with a grand prize of $100,000 while the first, second and third runners-up will receive $10,000, $6,000 and $4,000 respectively.

Winners will also be supported to start their own businesses or build upon existing ones.

Participants are expected to demonstrate their entrepreneurial acumen and also exhibit business ideas that can be significantly expanded.

They will also have to demonstrate commercial insight and the right attitude to defend their ideas in order to accomplish their dreams.

Those eligible to participate in the maiden season of the contest are young business minds from Ghana, Malawi, Tanzania and Nigeria.

The Executive Producer of the 13-week reality television show, Mide Akinlaja, explained that the competition was aimed at practically engineering entrepreneurship among African youth by identifying the best business minds and supporting their entrepreneurial desires.

They will also be given financial and logistical assistance, including training and other requisite services needed to propel them into successful business personalities, while exposing them to top African business leaders.

He said aside from the entertainment aspect of the contest, it also seeks to ignite entrepreneurial spirit, while showcasing the possibility of transforming lives with an idea that could be scaled to greatness.

“The show is designed as an entertainment with thrilling and exciting format but its primary purpose is to change the mindset of young Africans by awakening their entrepreneurial spirit to accept responsibility of being masters of their own destinies,” Mr Akinlaja added.

Supporting businesses

The Country Director of Tingo Mobile, the sole sponsors of the show, Tobi Aloba, also said the initiative aimed at supporting businesses, especially those by young people, to thrive.

He, therefore, urged them to sign up immediately before registration closes on Monday, June 22, 2023.

Mr Aloba said although not every contestant would win the prize, the competition was a learning experience that would ultimately benefit anyone who participated.

The Head of Partnerships of Tingo Mobile, Zalfa Odonkor, added that the collaboration between the two entities was aimed at seeing the continent and its youth prosper through innovations and tailor-made solutions.