Women's NGO donates to Tema female ward

Benjamin Xornam Glover Apr - 27 - 2023 , 10:09

As part of efforts to improve healthcare at the Tema General Hospital, the Tema chapter of Women Empowerment Foundation International (WEFI), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has donated assorted hospital equipment to the female medical ward of the facility.

The items included 31 bedspreads, 12 patient mattresses, one wheelchair, one zimma frame, three oxygen cylinders, an adjustable wheeled bedframe, 15 plastic chairs and packs of bottled water all estimated at about GH¢40,000.00

The group also changed the curtains in the ward and adjoining offices.

The President of the Tema chapter of the WEFI, Christiana Agyeman-Berko, speaking to journalists after presenting the items to the hospital said the group which was founded in 2009 as a charity organisation adopted the Female Medical Ward of the facility in 2017 and renovated the entire ward.

The renovation included re-roofing of the ward, changing of the ceiling boards, fixing and changing of bathroom and toilet facilities, painting of the ward, plumbing works, and re-netting of the entire female medical ward.

She said the latest donation, which was based on an appeal from the facility, was aimed at enhancing health care services provided to the public at the facility

She also said WEFI had undertaken similar projects in other health facilities in the past.

Additionally, she said WEFI had granted educational scholarships to needy but brilliant students who were pursuing courses at the second cycle and tertiary level.

Appeal

A Senior Nursing Officer at the hospital, Naana Mensima Aikens, expressed appreciation to WEFI for their support for the ward, emphasising that it would help to bring relief to patients.

She appealed to corporate entities in Tema to come to the aid of the facility since it was the only referral hospital for the whole metropolis and neighbouring communities.

Mrs Aikens made a special appeal for the Tema General Hospital to be provided with a mobile medical X-ray machine to help radiographers take X-ray images of patients without having to move the patients out of the ward.

She said the only existing portable medical X-ray machine in the facility had broken down for some months now, adding that sometimes, patients had to be moved in an ambulance from the ward to the X-ray unit just to have an X-ray image taken, something which came with its own inconvenience for the patient and health care providers.

Mrs Aikens urged philanthropists to support the facility with patient monitors which would allow patients to be safely monitored while on admission and also more adjustable wheeled bed frames as well as patient lockers for the 32-bed female medical ward which currently has less than five-wheel adjustable beds while most of the existing patient bedside lockers have broken down.