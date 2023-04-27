Be brave and ambitious - Prof. Amfo charges women..

Emmanuel Bonney Apr - 27 - 2023 , 10:15

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has charged women to be brave and ambitious in their quest to achieve greater heights.

According to the first female Vice Chancellor of the university, it is not a crime for women to be ambitious; adding that in her case, attempting to get to the level she finds herself currently is not easy but became possible.

"Do not let anyone or anything prevent you from being bold enough to aspire for greater things as a woman, because as long as you are alive, your dreams remain valid. Do not let the negative things you hear discourage you because nothing is impossible to achieve," she said.

Prof. Amfo gave the advice during a panel discussion at the just-ended Rotary 10th District Conference held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) on the theme "Imagine Rotary."

She said it was very important for women to muster the courage of putting themselves up for higher positions despite the obstacles they might face.

That, she said, would pave the way for the younger generation of girls to know that women could hold very high positions and excel like their male counterparts.

"The more we see women take higher positions, the more younger women are encouraged to work towards getting to such levels or beyond.

Let us support each other as women so that together we can create the world of female leaders we so much wish for," she added.

Touching on the need to empower women economically, the Vice Chancellor stated that an economically empowered woman can add value to her life and chase her dreams as compared to women living in poverty.

Commendation

Prof. Amfo commended women holding high positions, urging them to keep up the good work while identifying and supporting young girls to fearlessly work towards being among the leaders of any area they found themselves.

Other discussants at the conference included Mrs Isabella Boaten, Managing Partner, AB & David Africa, and Nakeeyat Dramani Sam, who spoke on women empowerment and sanitation and water resources respectively.