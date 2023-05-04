Women urged to take advantage of Intellectual Property Day

Delali Sika May - 04 - 2023 , 09:47

Businesswomen and women nurturing any idea of owning a business in both goods and services have been urged to take advantage of this year's World Intellectual Property Day Celebration to learn about the importance of the legal protection of businesses.

The acting Registrar-General, Grace Ama Issahaque, who said this at the launch of the celebration in Accra recently, noted that women knowing the legalities of their businesses would protect their rights and enhance their competitiveness in the marketplace.

"Women everywhere, and particularly in Ghana, are setting new creative trends, building businesses and transforming our world.

We have women scientists and researchers in our various institutions developing better technologies that work for all of us.

"Women are also establishing thriving businesses.

However, in many cases, many Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) do not know about the Intellectual Property (IP) assets their businesses have, and don't think it has anything to do with their business commercialisation and we want to correct that," she said.

Wrong perception

Mrs Issahaque also stated that there was a wrong perception about IP - that it was expensive — hence, business owners, women especially, do not have an IP strategy at all for their businesses.

It is for this reason, among others, that her office, in collaboration with the Chamber of Agribusiness, Ghana, in celebrating this year's event, would include a two-day exhibition of women-led Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

World Intellectual

Property Day

World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated annually on April 26. IP Offices around the world organise events to mark the day and inform the general public about the role of intellectual property rights in encouraging innovation and creativity for their businesses.

It also recognises the significant contribution that women around the world are making in terms of innovations and creativity, by providing solutions that support a sustainable future of businesses.

Celebration

This year's edition would focus on the theme ‘Women and IP: Accelerating Innovation and Creativity’.

"We are celebrating the can-do attitude of women inventors, creators and entrepreneurs around the world and their ground-breaking works which are providing solutions that support the growth of businesses," Mrs Issahaque noted.