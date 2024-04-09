Next article: Always be ready to satisfactorily explain your wealth - BoG to account holders

When the people of Prampram visited the ancestral forest ahead of 2024 Lalue Kpledomi festival

Graphic Online Apr - 09 - 2024 , 05:03

The first of three Kpledomi festival by the People of Prampram is expected to take place on April 23, 2024.

The programme of activities released by the Prampram Traditional Council indicates that a curfew will be imposed after the first celebration on April 23.

The first celebration is to honour the memory of the Lalue deity.

The first and second celebrations will take place a week after each other.

The third one will be taken to lower Prampram, where the Kplemi or drum will be lowered into the sea, in addition to an elaborate traditional rites to be performed by the chief priest of the traditional area, Nii Ayertey Charway Labia.

All this is following a symbolic visit to the ancestral forest which, took place on Monday morning [April 8] in the heart of Prampram, which was attended by members of the Prampram Traditional Council and invited guests.

The all white spiritual cermoney was also attended by other divisional chiefs, religious leaders, and residents from nearby communities.

For the first time the event was carried live on PramcitiTV, a social media news outlet based in the town.

Explaning the rationale behind the event, Nii Ayiku Obleh IV or Numlor Kpanyor, a counsellor and prominent member from Kley, one of the four quarters making up Prampram, said the “Huemiyami” in Dangbe or the visit to the ancestral forest, offers the spiritual heads in the town an opporutnity to come together and seek God’s blessings.

He said spiritual fortification is an integral part of every human being and before the beginning of an important exercise as the Kpledomi, it is important the town goes before the Lalue diety, to seek the blessings of God for the town and its people.

“We pray for the good of the land; for our fishermen, farmers, teachers, drivers, and any other professional to be flourish in whatever they do,” he said.

“We also pray for those who are desperately seeking to have children to not only be blessed with them, but have the patience and wisdom to raise the children in the appropriate way,” he added.

According to him, what is done during the event is no different from what other religious bodies especially Christians do in their various places of worship.

Nii Ayiku Obleh IV also pleaded with natives of the town to actively participate in their festival, since it is a true representation of their own identity.

The colourful ceremony was also witnessed by the traditional queenmother Naa Osabu Abbey I, Asafoatsemeyi and Asafoanyemi, divisional chiefs from the traditional areas and members of the general public.