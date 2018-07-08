When President Akufo-Addo wished the 3 chairman aspirants well (PHOTOS)

Stephen Ntim in a handshake with President Akufo-Addo
After the speeches, the aspirants at the 2018 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Koforidua conference were introduced to the delegates.
All the aspirants got a handshake opportunity from President Akufo-Addo and the other dignataries on the high table.
Stephen Ntim (left), Dr Richard Amoako Baah and Freddie Blay wish each other well before voting.
Stephen Ntim takes his turn to shake President Akufo-Addo.
Freddie Blay takes his turn.
It was Dr Richard Amoako Baah who led in the handshake with the President after the chairman aspirants were introduced.