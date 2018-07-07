Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Gun-wielding Captain Smart arrested and granted bail at NPP conference

Author: Graphic.com.gh
Captain Smart at the NPP conference grounds
Captain Smart at the NPP conference grounds

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly called Captain Smart, host of Adom FM’s morning show was Saturday afternoon arrested by the police when a pistol and other accoutrements were found on him at the New Patriotic Party’s national delegates conference grounds.

He was handed over to operatives of National Security and has since been granted a police enquiry bail after interrogation.

A security source told Graphic Online National Security has since taken over the case.

Blessed Godsbrain Smart is at the conference grounds as part of the team of journalists from the Multimedia Group Limited providing coverage for the Koforidua conference.

Apart from Captain Smart’s arrest, the conference has been largely peaceful as of now with no other major incident, a police source told Graphic Online, apart from a muted protestations of a section of NPP’s Germany constituency delegates who claimed to have been denied voting rights.

The NPP are electing national officers to steer the affairs of the party, with 6,000 delegates expected to cast ballots.


See who are in the contest:

NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON
Aspirants
1 Hon. Freddie Worsemawu Blay
2 Dr. Richard Amoako Baah
3 Stephen Ayesu Ntim

NATIONAL VICE CHAIRPERSON
Aspirants
1 Emmanuel Ken-Wuud Nuworsu K.
2 Rita Talata Asobayire
3 Micheal Omari Wadie
4 Vida Agyekum Acheampong
5 F.F Antoh
6 George Isaac Amoo
7 Hon Mrs Agnes .A. Chigabatia

GENERAL SECRETARY
Aspirants
1 John Boadu
2 Richard Ahiagbah

TREASURER
Aspirants
1 Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
2 Kwabena Oppong Frimpong
3 Mary Posch-Oduro
4 Hajia Ruka Ahmeed
5 Abrahim Obeng Amoakohene
6 Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama

ORGANIZER
Aspirants
1 Sammi Awuku
2 Tweneboa Kodua Emmanuel
3 Sulemana .A. Sadik Nabicheinga

NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER
Aspirants
1 Henry Nana Boakye
2 Kamal-Deen Abdulai
3 Emmanuel Nana Bediako .D. Appiah
4 Dominic Kwesi Eduah

NATIONAL WOMEN ORGANIZER
Aspirants
1 Kate Gyamfua
2 Joyce Konokie Zempare

NATIONAL NASARA COORDINATOR
Aspirants
1 Abubakari Sulemana
2 Alhaji Rashid Adam
3 Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu
4 Iddrisu Abdulai Dipantiche
5 Alhaji Shuaibu Musah Sheriff
6 Baba Gado Ibrahim
7 Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
8 Dauda Abdul Rahman Duodu
9 Alhaji Aminu Abu
10 Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
11 Abdul-Rahman Diallo
12 Kazeem Ibrahim
13 Salihu Yahaya Bo
14 Ali Suraj