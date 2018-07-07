Gun-wielding Captain Smart arrested and granted bail at NPP conference

Blessed
Godsbrain Smart, commonly called Captain Smart, host of Adom FM’s morning show was Saturday afternoon arrested by the police when a pistol and other accoutrements were found on him at the New Patriotic Party’s national delegates conference grounds .
A security source told Graphic Online National Security has since taken over the case.
Apart from Captain Smart’s arrest, the conference has been largely peaceful as of now with no other major incident, a police source told Graphic Online, apart from a muted protestations of a section of NPP’s Germany constituency delegates who claimed to have been denied voting rights.
See who are in the contest:
NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON
Aspirants
1 Hon. Freddie Worsemawu Blay
2 Dr. Richard Amoako Baah
3 Stephen Ayesu Ntim
NATIONAL VICE CHAIRPERSON
Aspirants
1 Emmanuel Ken-Wuud Nuworsu K.
2 Rita Talata Asobayire
3 Micheal Omari Wadie
4 Vida Agyekum Acheampong
5 F.F Antoh
6 George Isaac Amoo
7 Hon Mrs Agnes .A. Chigabatia
GENERAL SECRETARY
Aspirants
1 John Boadu
2 Richard Ahiagbah
TREASURER
Aspirants
1 Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah
2 Kwabena Oppong Frimpong
3 Mary Posch-Oduro
4 Hajia Ruka Ahmeed
5 Abrahim Obeng Amoakohene
6 Nuhu Bayorbo Mahama
ORGANIZER
Aspirants
1 Sammi Awuku
2 Tweneboa Kodua Emmanuel
3 Sulemana .A. Sadik Nabicheinga
NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER
Aspirants
1 Henry Nana Boakye
2 Kamal-Deen Abdulai
3 Emmanuel Nana Bediako .D. Appiah
4 Dominic Kwesi Eduah
NATIONAL WOMEN ORGANIZER
Aspirants
1 Kate Gyamfua
2 Joyce Konokie Zempare
NATIONAL NASARA COORDINATOR
Aspirants
1 Abubakari Sulemana
2 Alhaji Rashid Adam
3 Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu
4 Iddrisu Abdulai Dipantiche
5 Alhaji Shuaibu Musah Sheriff
6 Baba Gado Ibrahim
7 Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa
8 Dauda Abdul Rahman Duodu
9 Alhaji Aminu Abu
10 Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo
11 Abdul-Rahman Diallo
12 Kazeem Ibrahim
13 Salihu Yahaya Bo
14 Ali Suraj