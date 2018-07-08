The Givers club give to Osamkrom prison camp inmates

The Givers, a humanitarian club engaged in social action projects has donated items worth hundreds of cedis to the Osamkrom prison camp in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region
.
The gesture was part of the club’s commitment to assist the less privileged in society as it embarks on projects aimed at achieving positive outcomes for people living in isolated and obscured communities across the country.
The club which initially started as a WhatsApp social group four years ago has transformed its purpose to focus on more philanthropic activities by pooling resources to fund targeted projects.
Mr Albert Agyemang
He said the club takes its time to identify people with special cases who are in dire need of help and thereafter mobilise funds for such causes through the support of well-meaning individuals and organisations as well as membership contributions, adding that the club’s social activities and the familial relationship between members has endeared it to people who have found good cause to join and participate in the club’s undertakings.
While encouraging them to stay focused and determined by looking at the brighter side of their situation, Agyemang
“Our efforts are concentrated on the difference we could make in the lives of deprived and less privileged people who are in certain situations that require assistance”, the founder of the club Mrs Cynthia B. Kumah remarked during the outreach.
She said the club chose to share its humanitarian touch with the inmates of Osamkrom prison camp because it believes it was relatively unknown compared to other prisons in the country and as such get fewer visits from philanthropic individuals and organisations.
Mrs Kumah called on corporate bodies, individuals and international organisations who may not necessarily have the time or perhaps may want to avoid the publicity that comes with their philanthropic activities to channel it through the club which she said is made up of passionate and committed people who are willing to make the sacrifice to ensure help reaches those who need it the most.
She, however, added that although the club would like to expand its charitable activities and as such welcome external support from individuals and organisations who share a similar vision, the club is not opened to politically motivated collaborations.
She said apart from the outreach programs it engages in, The Givers also take time to conduct religious and social programs amongst members while motivating and praying for each other.
ASP Elijah Koomson, who received the items on behalf of the officer in charge of the camp, expressed gratitude to the club for the donation and said the items would make the lives of inmates reasonably comfortable.
The camp houses low-risk prison inmates who mostly undertake agricultural activities on a subsistence level and have two or less than a year to be released.