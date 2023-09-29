We’ve not increased cost of renal dialysis — Korle Bu

Augustina Tawiah Sep - 29 - 2023 , 07:03

The management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra has said the charges for dialysis at the nation’s premier health facility have not been increased.

It has, therefore, asked the general public to disregard notices or news of any increment in the cost of renal dialysis service at the hospital.

The management said the existing cost for dialysis would be maintained until parliamentary approval was granted for any revised fee.

Notice

There was a notice purported to have emanated from the hospital circulating on some social media handles indicating an increase in the cost of renal dialysis at the facility.

The notice, which was written in capital letters, read: "COST OF DIALYSIS HAS BEEN INCREASED FROM GH¢380.00 TO GH¢765.42. THANK YOU. HEAD OF UNIT."

But in a statement issued in Accra yesterday, the management of the hospital said a price review proposal presented by the Renal Dialysis Unit was yet to receive consideration and approval.

Proposed fee

The hospital said any proposed fee would be forwarded to Parliament through the Ministry of Health for approval.

"It is only after the due parliamentary approval that any revised fees would be implemented," the statement added.

It said management appreciated the challenges confronting renal dialysis patients, and would therefore continue to keep their welfare at the centre of any discussions.

The statement further said that the hospital would continue to collaborate with stakeholders and philanthropists to help subsidise dialysis reagents and service for the treatment of patients.

It cited the assistance it had been receiving from First Sky Group, a private entity, which had over the past eight years provided free dialysis services to patients.

More than 200 patients benefit from the support of the group annually, a gesture the statement from the hospital described as having tremendously improved the survival rate and quality of life of renal patients.