We’ll partner Saudi Arabia towards world peace — Ambrose Dery

Mary Mensah & Augustina Tawiah Sep - 27 - 2023 , 05:56

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has given an assurance that the government will continue to partner Saudi Arabia and all peace-loving countries to work towards the maintenance of world peace and security.

While expressing gratitude for the unwavering support of the Kingdom at international forums, he said a threat to peace anywhere was a threat to peace everywhere.

Mr Dery said this at the 93rd National Day celebration of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Accra last Monday.

The celebration, which saw members of the diplomatic corps, Saudi nationals and investors in the country and traditional rulers in attendance, was on the theme, “We dreamed and we achieve”.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia celebrates its national day, known locally as Al-Yaom-ul-Watany, on September 23, each year to commemorate the unification of the Kingdom and its foundation at the hands of His Majesty King Abdul Aziz bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

Bilateral relations

Touching on the bilateral relations that had existed between the two countries for the past 63 years, he said in pursuit of further cooperation and development, it was imperative for Ghana to deepen private sector development with the Kingdom.

To that end, he encouraged Saudi investors to take advantage of the conducive business environment in the country, which was characterised by an abundance of natural resources, stable political environment, peace and security.

“The opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) secretariat in Accra make Ghana stand out as the best destination for investment in the sub-region,” he added.

While congratulating the government and people of Saudi Arabia on the national day celebration, he also expressed the country’s appreciation to them for the support rendered over the years in the areas of energy, education, health, humanitarian assistance, agriculture and infrastructure.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Ghana, Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Dakhel, described Ghana as its oldest bilateral partner in the Gulf Region, adding that its relations with Ghana had paved the way for the expansion of bilateral relations with the rest of the countries in the region.

He touched on the assistance the Kingdom had offered the country in various ways, including, educational scholarship, which he said the Kingdom had recently increased to 159 annually.

“This offers applicants the opportunity to study in various fields across all levels of the academic ladder - from Bachelor’s Degree to Master’s and PhDs in pharmacy, engineering and science to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the development of Ghana,” he said.