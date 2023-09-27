GHA diverts Motorway Roundabout road

Diana Mensah Sep - 27 - 2023 , 05:22

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) will start road diversions to ease traffic flow and make way for the construction of the second phase of the Tema Motorway grade separated intersection, otherwise known as the Tema Motorway roundabout project.

Construction works on the project is scheduled to start on Monday, October 2, this year.

A statement issued by the GHA said temporary traffic management and control measures, including road diversions, would be implemented to speed up the ongoing construction.

It therefore, cautioned motorists and the public to take note of the various road diversions while approaching the Tema Motorway grade separated intersection.

Road diversions

For motorists travelling from Accra towards Afienya and Akosombo, the authority advised them to keep to the outer lane and exit onto the Harbour Road, then move to the left lane and execute the U-Turn after passing the pedestrian bridge to merge with traffic coming from Tema, thereby, following the staying in the left lane to guide them straight through the intersection.

Motorists travelling from Tema to Accra are also to keep to the left lane and go across the flyover then execute the U-Turn on the Akosombo Afienya Road after going past the pedestrian bridge to merge with the oncoming traffic.

After merging, motorists are to move into the right lane then use the ramp to get onto the Tema motorway.

It recommended that motorists going from Aflao and Dawenya to Tema should stay in the right lane towards Akosombo Afienya Road, then execute the U-Turn on the Akosombo Afienya Road after going past the pedestrian bridge to merge with the on-coming traffic.

After merging, motorists are to stay in the left lane to head straight through the intersection.

It indicated that motorists going from Akosombo and Afienya to Dawenya and Aflao must keep left towards Tema Harbour and move straight through the intersection, then execute the U-Turn on the Harbour Road after the pedestrian bridge to merge with the oncoming traffic.

After merging, motorists are to keep right, then use the ramp to get onto the Aflao Road.

It further mentioned that motorists travelling from Accra to Aflao and Aflao to Accra are to stay in the left lane using the underpass.

After apologising to the public for any inconvenience the changes might cause them, the authority said “All motorists are advised to adhere strictly to these new measures for the duration of the works.

The construction of the second phase of Tema Motorway Grade Separation Project is under a $25 million grant facility signed between Ghana and Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency.