Next article: President speaks on LGBTQ+ Bill - Says institutions will determine human right compliance

We are motivated by babies saved through our incubators - Kwami Sefa Kayi

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Mar - 05 - 2024 , 13:09

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, Kwami Sefa Kayi, says the Foundation’s work is motivated by the evidence of babies who have been saved through their interventions.

He said the Foundation since its establishment had saved many preterm babies across the country through its donations of infant incubators to boost neonatal care services in major health facilities.

He said so far, the Foundation had donated a total of 55 incubators across the country, with the Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, being the latest to receive the 55th.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to hand over the third infant incubator to the facility last Saturday, March 2, 2024, Mr Sefa Kayi said the Foundation in 2018 donated two infant incubators to the hospital.

In addition to the incubator, the Foundation also presented two fridges, scraps, crocs, sanitary tissues, cover coats, and mobile phones to the hospital.

He said the incubator would help the Paediatrics and Child Health Unit of the Hospital to provide optimal care for preterm babies (babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy) that are either delivered there or are referred to the facility.

Mr Sefa Kayi said he feels satisfied saving lives of preterm babies across the country, stressing that seeing some of the babies at the ceremony who were saved through their intervention gives him a lot of comfort and satisfaction.

For him, caring for preterm babies must be an issue of concern to all, noting that the Foundation would continue to work with like-minded individuals and organisations to enable them to procure more infant incubators for health facilities across the country.

Mr Sefa Kayi commended partners and friends who supported him financially in acquiring the incubator, particularly the owners of Villandro Residence and Teddy’s Irish Pub and Lodge.

The Head of the Paediatrics and Child Health Unit of the hospital, Dr Richard Bright Danyoh, said the incubators and the other items donated would help the Unit to provide better care for their preterm babies.

He said the hospital recorded an average of 250 to 300 preterm births yearly and with 11 incubators, survival rate of their preterm babies had increased.

Dr Danyoh, however, appealed to the Foundation and other benevolent persons and organisations to establish a hostel facility to accommodate mothers of preterm babies, noting that mothers of preterm babies had no place to sleep at the hospital.