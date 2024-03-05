Next article: We are motivated by babies saved through our incubators - Kwami Sefa Kayi

FWN creates opportunities for women in business

Daniel Kenu Mar - 05 - 2024 , 13:41

The Fabulous Woman Network (FWN), a Ghanaian Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) dedicated to supporting the growth of women leaders and women-led businesses, recently hosted its annual international Fabulous Women’s Conference.

The event aimed to champion the cause of women in all aspects of wellness.

The conference provided a platform for growth-minded professionals and businesswomen to connect, learn from seasoned speakers, share inspiring life stories, network, and have fun.

Held annually to coincide with International Women’s Day celebrated in March, the program aimed to enlighten participants, empower them to step into their futures, and encourage giving back to the community.

In an interview, the founder of Fabulous Woman Network, Madam Ama Duncan said the organization's commitment to empowering women and fostering a community of growth-minded individuals dedicated to positively impacting business leadership.

She highlighted FWN's vision of seeing empowered women thrive and make a difference in their communities.

Madam Duncan also revealed that FWN has launched a monthly training and mentorship program for Ghanaian youth in underserved communities, focusing on leadership development, essential life skills, employability, and entrepreneurship.

She encouraged women to seize the opportunity provided by the program to enhance their financial prospects.