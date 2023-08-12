VIDEO: What Prez Akufo-Addo said about JB Danquah and renaming the University of Ghana

Kweku Zurek Aug - 12 - 2023 , 15:13

In an address during the 75th Anniversary Thanksgiving Service of the University of Ghana yesterday, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo put forth the idea that the institution might one day bear the name of Joseph Boakye (J.B.) Danquah, in recognition of his indomitable spirit and instrumental role in rallying Ghanaians to establish the university.

President Akufo-Addo delivered his remarks with a mixture of reverence and forward-looking optimism, hailing J.B. Danquah's exceptional contributions. Notably, his efforts in mobilizing the nation's collective energies to found the University of Ghana stood out as a testament to his dedication and vision.

“Indeed, in many other jurisdictions where there is less heat in their politics and more attachment to the fact of historical record, it would not have been out of place to have this university named after him. Who knows, one day it may well happen," the President said.

President Akufo-Addo's perspective on the issue reflected his firm conviction that J.B. Danquah's name deserves consideration for this remarkable honour.

Despite acknowledging the intricacies of Ghana's polarized political landscape, he championed the idea that historical truth should prevail.

Drawing a contrast with more harmonious political environments, President Akufo-Addo alluded to the possibility of the University of Ghana eventually bearing J.B. Danquah's name. He speculated that, in a climate where historical accuracy and record preservation take precedence, such an honour would be fitting.

“It will be wholly appropriate and not at all far-fetched to describe Joseph Boakye Danquah as the founder of this institution(University of Ghana), a fact that, on the 75th anniversary of its existence, should be vividly recalled by all of us who are being and are the beneficiaries of his work.”

Extending his warm congratulations on the occasion of the University of Ghana's diamond jubilee, President Akufo-Addo applauded the institution's vital role in shaping the nation's developmental trajectory.