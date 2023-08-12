Sam George responds to US Ambassador's LGBTQI comments, affirms Ghana's values & investment climate

Kweku Zurek Aug - 12 - 2023 , 15:36

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has taken to social media to address comments made by the US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, during the US-Ghana Business Summit.

In a Facebook post, George expressed his surprise at Ambassador Palmer's concerns that Ghana's stance on LGBTQI rights might deter American investors.

The MP's response came after videos of Ambassador Palmer's comments circulated online, sparking conversations both locally and internationally. George's post tackled the issue head-on, raising critical questions about the alignment of values in international business partnerships.

"I have seen videos of your comments at the US-Ghana Business Summit. You have expressed fears that investors from the US would not find Ghana attractive if we as Ghanaians uphold our values and reject the depravity of LGBTQI. I find that really surprising," the MP wrote in his post.

He questioned whether American investors would genuinely be seeking partnerships in a country devoid of values, pointing out that integrity and shared values were often fundamental criteria in forming business collaborations. Drawing a parallel with Ghana's intolerance of religious extremism, George raised the question of whether this stance had deterred American investors, indicating that such concerns were unjustified.

"Let me reassure you and the U.S. Embassy Ghana that Ghana remains welcoming and open to American investors as a stable, viable democracy. We welcome investors who value the principles of integrity and respect the cultural values of their partners," George affirmed in his post.

The MP went on to explain that Ghana's intended legislation regarding LGBTQI issues was not dissimilar to American laws in certain states. He highlighted the compatibility of Ghana's stance with that of the US Supreme Court, emphasizing that there was common ground on the matter.

In closing, he extended a message of optimism and collaboration, raising a toast to a prosperous business relationship between the United States and Ghana.