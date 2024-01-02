VIDEO - Accra: Weija SCC taxi drivers express anger over demolition of their office

Taxi drivers at the Weija SCC station have hit the streets protesting the demolition of their taxi rank at Weija.

According to the drivers, someone claiming ownership of the land on New Year's eve demolished their office.

So on Tuesday morning, they organised themselves to protest the demolition.

The police has intervened to maintain law and order.

Attached below is a video from the scene of the incident showing the drivers express their anger

more to follow...

