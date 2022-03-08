Verna water supports 65th Indece anniversary

As part of Ghana's 65th Independence anniversary celebrations in Cape Coast, Twellium Ind. Company Limited, producers of Verna water supported the Central Regional Coordinating Council with water and drinks worth over GH¢100,000.
The package was presented to the Central Regional Coordinating Council.
A representative from the company congratulated the team for the good work they put in organising the national ceremony in Cape Coast.
He mentioned how excited Verna was in being part of the celebration.
The Central Regional Minister, Justina Assan thanked the company for the gesture.