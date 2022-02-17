'Vals On Wheels'; Ghana Post brings new excitement in courier services

Ghanaians on social media went gay when the newly appointed Ag. Managing Director of the Ghana Post Company Limited, Mr. Bice Osei Kuffour, known in the showbiz arena as Obour, and his team on this year’s Valentine’s Day rode motorbikes to deliver parcels and gifts to people in their homes and offices.
The initiative, known as “Vals On Wheels” which started on February 14 -15, 2022, is part of several measures being adopted by the current management of the company to woo many Ghanaians to do business with the company, particularly in the areas of deliveries.Follow @Graphicgh
Visits
The Ghana Post MD, who is also the Chief Post Master General rode motorbike himself to present gifts to some selected prominent Ghanaian state men and women, including former President John Agyekum Kufour; former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings; First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo; former Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, and Minority Leader of Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, with Valentine’s gifts.
The ‘Vals On Wheels’ promo which got many Ghanaian social media users talking, enabled shoppers, families, and loved ones to express their love by paying only GH¢20 for their gifts to be picked up by Ghana Post team and delivered on their behalf.
Mr Osei Kuffour and his team also visited a number of heads of state institutions and ministries, including the Ghana Police Service; the Judicial Service; Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA); Ghana Armed Forces; Office of the President; Ministry of Communications, and the Ministry of Information, to court the support and possible areas to do business.
The company also used the occasion to distribute chocolate to its staff, street children, and random people on the streets.
Strategies
Mr Osei Kuffour during his interactions at the various offices he visited said the initiative is part of measures to uplift the image of Ghana Post by building a solid brand of reliability and further turn around the fortunes of the company.
He said the initiative would further enable the company to court the support of all state institutions to explore possible areas where they could partner to do business.
He noted that the company was seeking to partner with various government institutions, agencies, and Metropolitan District and Municipal Assemblies (MMDAs) to revamp its Motorbike Delivery Services within the courier service sector.
According to him, the company currently had 350 delivery outlets nationwide, urging all state institutions to take advantage of their reliable delivery services.
Commendation
At the office of the Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah, he commended Ghana Post management for the initiative and pledged the readiness of his outfit to work with the company.
“I also want to start by congratulating you on your appointment and also wishing you all the best as you try to put in place various initiatives,” he said.
He, however, appealed to Ghana Post to explore other digitalisation avenues to make their work more accessible to many Ghanaians.
He said Ghana Post could also make their offices a point where people could walk in and with the assistance of their trained staff, help the public to file their taxes online.
Also, at the Ministry of Information, the sector Minister, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, encouraged Mr Osei Kuffour and his team to keep up their good work and turn things around for the company.
For him, the enthusiasm and commitment the new Ghana Post MD had demonstrated over the period of his appointment, was commendable.
“In fact, we were so impressed. I’ve not told you that we actually through our commercial relations requested for the services of your organisation today to deliver a number of our parcels for us. So earlier today we had one of your officers and some of your officials and members of your team here to dispatch about 100 parcels going out today,” he disclosed.
When the Ghana Post team got to the Ministry of Communications, the sector Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said she was overwhelmed with the gesture and aggressive marketing approach adopted by the Ghana Post MD and his team.
For her, the ‘can do spirit’ currently exhibited by the company would help many Ghanaians to develop confidence and interest in their work, hence expanding their customer base.
She, however, urged the management of the company to expedite their services so as to encourage many Ghanaians to see the need to do business with them.
In a related development, the Head of Corporate Communications, Kobi Hemaa Osisiadan-Bekoe, led a team to distribute chocolate to some media houses.
She said Ghana Post was appreciative of the partnership it had had with the media over the years, calling on the media to continue to work with the company in order to promote postal services in the country.