Transport fares up by 30 per cent effective Friday

Transport fares will from Friday, February 18, go up by 30 per cent.
The increment comes after a meeting between government and commercial transport operators last Monday on the way forward following the recent increase in fuel prices ended inconclusive.Follow @Graphicgh
“This has become necessary to save our transport business from collapsing with the frequent upward adjustments in fuel prices," a statement issued Thursday and signed by the Chairman of the Chairman of the Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Mr Charles Danso said.
The statement further explained that "A gallon of fuel which used to sell at the pump for GH₵27, has now jumped to almost GH₵36 per gallon."
Negotiations
The negotiation between government and the commercial transport operators is expected to resume on Friday, February 18.
Nonetheless, the statement explained that the transport fare increment will go on as scheduled ahead of the Friday's scheduled meeting.
"As the public may be aware, government and the Coalition of Private Commercial Transport Operators are still engaged in marathon negotiation for increase in transport fares.
"While we the operators are calling for 30% increase in transport fares, government has put on the table 10%. As a result, the negotiation ended inconclusively and is expected to continue tomorrow, 18" February, 2022.
"Sadly, before the scheduled meeting with government could take place, fuel prices have been increased by about 30 pesewas per litre. Now a litre of fuel at some of the major filling stations are being sold for GH₵7.990."