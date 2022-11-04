UPSA gets accreditation for 3 new programmes

The University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has received accreditation from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for the introduction of three new programmes.
They are Master of Business Administration in Corporate Communications, Master of Philosophy in Accounting and Doctor of Philosophy in Accounting programmes for the 2022/2023 academic year.
“Admission to enrol the first batch of students onto these programmes have already been completed and academic work has started in earnest,” the Vice-Chancellor of the UPSA, Professor Abednego F.O. Amartey, said during the Fifth Session of the 14th Congregation of the UPSA.
It saw the conferment of degrees and postgraduate diploma on the 2021/2022 academic year final year students who pursued Doctor of Philosophy in Marketing, Master of Arts in Peace, Security and Intelligence as well as Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development.
For the 2021/2022 academic year cohort, UPSA graduated 4,360 persons including 18 postgraduate diploma students, 951 masters and nine PhD students.
Professor Amartey said the world had changed forever and in the process challenged leaders to be creative and innovative, adding that “as a university, we are committed to making a difference and impacting society. We do this by producing quality graduates who contribute to changing the world for the better, thanks to UPSA’s quality teaching and learning environment, research, and service”.
“Our graduate programmes bridge the gap between academia and industry needs. This is evident in the programmes we offer, and nowhere is this more strongly demonstrated than with our PhD Marketing; Master of Arts in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management; and Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development,” he said.
Purpose
On the Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development, he said it was purposely developed in response to the demands of the cooperation between the university and AngloGold Ashanti and that it was evident that the key to sustaining the business and operations of AngloGold Ashanti, a leader in the mining industry was its people.
At the time when gold prices took a downturn affecting profitability, they did not lay off workers, rather they invested in building the capacity of its human resource, he said.
Regarding the Master of Arts in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management, he said Ghana needed security operatives with keen intellectual and analytical skills to identify, tackle and respond to emerging security challenges in the sub-region.
“In partnership with National Security, led by the hardworking Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, this programme was developed to equip graduates with specialised skills set in research, innovative thinking in growing fields of peace, security and intelligence management. The premium placed on this programme by National Security shows in the number of senior officials present at this ceremony.
Management
“I believe your value addition to your work will be evident, and it will be the reason your management will continue to invest in your capacity development,” he emphasised.
For decades, Prof. Amartey said the UPSA had built a formidable reputation imparting professional skills training in marketing, accounting, banking, finance, and others, saying that the UPSA, PhD programme leveraged such exceptional professionalism skill set in incorporating theoretical and practical teaching and research training in the design, execution, and presentation of original research.
“The uniqueness of our doctoral programme is expressed in the deliberate use of a collaborative blend of local and international instructional faculty, researchers, and research supervisors to help ensure exposure to diverse learning experiences with a focus on the growth of developing economies,” he said.