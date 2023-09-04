UGMC celebrates 5 years of operationalisation

Juliet Akyaa Safo & Diana Mensah Sep - 04 - 2023 , 06:25

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) last Friday climaxed its fifth anniversary celebration of operationalisation with a durbar and an awards ceremony.

The founding directors, 150 staff and some individuals received awards for their dedication and service at the medical centre over the five-year period.

The celebration was christened “Five years of working towards the provision of world-class patient care, training and research”.

It was attended by the management and staff of the centre, UGMC board members and officials from the Israeli Embassy.

Achievements

The Chief Executive Officer of UGMC, Dr Darius Osei, said the centre had been for excellent patient care, training and research.

He said its response to the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 after the centre was designated as one of the National COVID-19 Treatment Centres demonstrated its commitment to patient well-being and safety.

He said the centre had partnered UK-based South Tees NHF Foundation Trust in 2022 to perform five high risk open-heart surgeries in March 2022.

“We have again partnered Forte Medical and Nanox Vision in Israel to establish a new Radiology Learning Centre to train healthcare professionals from Ghana and across Africa on the use of innovative Nanox.ARC 3D multi-source system which is a cross between the CT scan and normal X-rays and more affordable as compared to the CT scan,” he said.

Dr Osei said the Medical and Scientific Research Centre was also about to establish the first-ever inpatient Clinical Trials Unit (CTU) in collaboration with MDS-Lancet-Cerba and other partners and sponsors.

“This Clinical Trials Unit will help ensure that medications brought to Ghanaians and West Africa are more suitable for our genetic make-up and also have fewer side effects,” he said.

He appealed to Corporate Ghana and individuals to support the centre to raise the five million dollars needed to establish the inpatient CTU at the Centre.

He thanked healthcare professionals at the centre for their support and the Ministry of Health and the University of Ghana for their contribution to the expansion and modernisation of the centre.

Accessible health care

A Deputy Minister of Health, Mahama Asei Seini, said the success of the Centre reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between the government and educational institutions.

“In a world where health challenges continue to evolve, the UGMC has proven itself to be adaptable, resilient,and focused on the well-being of our people,” he said.

He called for the pursuit of mutually beneficial partnerships to foster a healthcare ecosystem that would leave no one behind.

“We are hopeful that the board, management and staff of the centre will continue to work hard to ensure that the UGMC becomes a veritable centre of excellence and the preferred destination for medical tourism not only in the sub-region, but on the continent,” he said.

Partnership

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, Shlomit Sufa, said Ghana and Israel shared a strong history of collaboration in the health sector with the exchange of knowledge, expertise and best practices.

She said the Israeli Agency for International Cooperation – MASHAV had facilitated the training of several medical professionals in the country.

“Since 2009, MASHAV has also supported the management of the Mother and Baby Units in the Kumasi South and Suntreso Hospitals in Kumasi.

“By fostering a culture of innovation, nurturing research and development, capacity-building and continuing to exchange ideas, Ghana and Israel can contribute to a healthier, more prosperous future for both our nations, the region and global community,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, also congratulated the centre on its hard work and lauded the planning committee for instituting an award ceremony to recognise the effort of the centre.

She urged stakeholders of UGMC to proceed with integrity and support the centre to discharge its duties.

“I encourage you to continue to leverage the benefits of partnerships and utilise them to make a profound difference in the lives of patients, trainees and researchers towards the advancement of medical knowledge,” she said.