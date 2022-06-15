Two police officers promoted for arresting colleague for drug possession

The Ghana Police Service has promoted two personnel for their role in arresting Police General Sergeant Lotsu Agbeko over 84 parcels of compressed dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
They are Inspector Azumah Komla Justice and General Lance Corporal Felix Diameh.
In a press release signed by Chief Superintendent of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs Department, the Police Administration commended the police officers for their patriotism, vigilance and dedication to duty.
It said Agbeko failed to stop at the Have Police barrier when he was signalled by the officers on duty to stop.
He was, therefore, chased and on reaching a section of the road on the Kpeve Mountain, he was involved in an accident resulting in a fracture in his left arm.
It said he was arrested and receiving medical attention under guard at the Police Hospital.
It said Agbeko would be arraigned as soon as he was discharged to answer charges on the exhibits found in his car.
The Administration also commended the driver who gave his car to the police to chase the suspect.