Transport fares increase in Western Region

George Folley Apr - 11 - 2024 , 10:01

Transport fares have risen by twenty percent in the Western Region, catching many by surprise despite earlier reports suggesting a suspension of the initial thirty percent fare hike proposed by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

Effective today (April 11, 2023), the fare adjustments have impacted various routes. For instance, the fare from Takoradi to Kwei-Kuma has increased from GH₵6.00 to GH₵7.20 pesewas, while the journey from Takoradi to Accra now costs GH₵78, up from GH₵65.

Similarly, the fare from Agona-Nkwanta to Akwaada has risen to GH₵18 from the previous GH₵15, and the route from Sekondi to Takoradi now costs GH₵6, up from GH₵5.

A regional executive member of the GPRTU, speaking anonymously to the Daily Graphic in Takoradi, explained that the fare hike is not unique to the Western Region. Reports from other regions suggest they are also implementing similar adjustments.

The decision to increase fares is attributed to the escalating costs of fuel, spare parts, and other operational factors. The GPRTU official urged passengers to report any unauthorized fare charges by drivers to the union.