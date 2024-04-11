VIDEO: Fire guts parts of Madina market

Gertrude Ankah Apr - 11 - 2024 , 08:25

Fire has ravaged parts of the Madina market in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District, Greater Accra region.

The inferno, which started around 9 pm on Wednesday, April 11, has destroyed goods and shops worth thousands of cedis.

Speaking to journalists, Deputy Director of Operations at the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O.1. Kofi Forson, said his men faced difficulties breaking into the shops due to a lack of access to where the fire was spreading.

Breaking‼️News Just in indicates that parts of the Madina Market in Accra is on fire. According to reports from our correspondent Joshua Lartey personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are currently at the scene trying to bring the raging fire under control. The fire is… pic.twitter.com/oIkarD0nqu April 10, 2024

"It was not easy for us, and there was a lack of access to where the fire was spreading. Because it happened at night and the shops were closed, we had to break through, which made it tedious," he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.