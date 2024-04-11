VIDEO: Fire guts parts of Madina market

Fire guts Madina market
Gertrude Ankah

Fire has ravaged parts of the Madina market in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal District, Greater Accra region.

The inferno, which started around 9 pm on Wednesday, April 11, has destroyed goods and shops worth thousands of cedis.

Speaking to journalists, Deputy Director of Operations at the Ghana National Fire Service, D.O.1. Kofi Forson, said his men faced difficulties breaking into the shops due to a lack of access to where the fire was spreading.

"It was not easy for us, and there was a lack of access to where the fire was spreading. Because it happened at night and the shops were closed, we had to break through, which made it tedious," he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

