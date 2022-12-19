Transport fares down by 15.3% from today

From today, transport fares are expected to go down by 15.3 per cent, the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) and the Ghana Private Road
Transport Union (GPRTU) have announced.
The reduction in fares is to commensurate with prevailing fuel prices on the market and it follows engagements between transport operators and the Ministry of Transport.
“Following the negotiations, and in consideration with the plight of drivers, commuters and the public, we have resolved to reduce the existing transport fares by 15.3%,” a statement jointly signed by the General Secretary of the GRTCC, Emmanuel Ohene Yeboah, and the General Secretary of the GPRTU, Godfred
Abulbire, said.
Transport
The new fares cover road transport operations, such as shared taxis, intra-city transport (trotro),intercity (long distance) and haulage services.
With the new fares, trotros that used to charge GH¢8 for a distance covered will now charge GH¢6.80,while the rate of GH¢29 for a distance covered has been reduced to GH¢25.
A transport fare of GH¢4 has also been reduced to GH¢3.40.
Long-distance vehicles (Intercity) that used to charge GH¢120 from Accra to Kumasi will now charge a reduced fare of GH¢102,while a distance that used to attract a fare of GH¢235 will now charge a reduced fare of GH¢200.
Shared taxis that used to charge GH¢2 as a rate will now charge a reduced fare of GH¢1.70,while those that used to attract GH¢12 as a rate will now charge a reduced fare of GH¢10.20.
Responsive to situation
The operators said having observed the reduction in the prices of petroleum products, they had been responsive to the situation and thus engaged stakeholders to give consideration to a review of fares, in line with the Administrative Instrument.
“Consequently, a series of negotiation meetings were held with stakeholders to agree on an acceptable level of fare reduction commensurate with the current fuel prices,” it said.
Last week, although the prices of fuel continued to fall, leading to calls from the public for the operators to reduce the fares, the latter were reluctant to do so, saying they needed to observe the trend.
Mr Abulbire, in an interview, had explained that the union would not rush into a reduction until all the components that contributed to the increase in transport fares were reduced.
Fuel prices
The price of petrol per litre at GOIL, the market leader of the oil marketing companies (OMCs),is now GH₵13.40, from the previous high price of GH₵17.99 recorded on Tuesday, November 1,2022, while diesel is also now selling at GH₵16.10,from the previous high price of GH₵23.49.
TotalEnergies is also now selling a litre of petrol at GH₵13.40,while diesel is selling at GH₵15.85 per litre.
Some other OMCs, such as STAR Oil, are selling a litre of petrol at GH₵12.55, while diesel is being sold at GH₵15.39.