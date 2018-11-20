Tourism: SA Specialist Hosting takes off

BY: Hadiza Nuhhu-Billa Quansah

A team of Ghanaian and Nigerian tourism services providers has arrived in South Africa for this year's Specialist Hosting put together by the country’s tourism authority.

The team which is made up of media persons, tourism agency owners and tourism service providers would have the opportunity to tour South Africa from November 19 to 26, 2018.

Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana

South Africa had over the years grown in popularity as a destination of choice because of the concerted efforts from all tourism industry players.

The team would be exposed to the myriad of experiences and attractions that visiting South Africa has to offer business and leisure travellers alike.

This year’s SA Specialist Hosting will see the 26 persons visit sites across Gauteng and Western Cape.


Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana

The team which would have a potpourri of adventure would visit tourist attractions such as Sterkfonein Caves where life began, the Cradle of Humankind Museum, the Ama Zwing Zwing Zip Line adventures, Sundown Boat Cruise and Soft ride on Big Wheel at V & A Water Front.

The team would also explore the city on a red bus to Table Mountain, experience Bo-kaap and have an eagle view of the mother city through paragliding.

On arrival in Johannesburg, South Africa, the team had their first experience with a complete spa treatment at the Mount Grace Spa and Resort where they are lodging to enable them to unwind and gather enough energy for the thrilling adventures ahead.

for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana