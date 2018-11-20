Tourism: SA Specialist Hosting takes off

A team of Ghanaian and Nigerian tourism services providers has arrived in South Africa for this year's Specialist Hosting put together by the country’s tourism authority
.
South Africa had over the years grown in popularity as a destination of choice because of the concerted efforts from all tourism industry players.
The team would be exposed to the myriad of experiences and attractions that visiting South Africa has to offer business and leisure travellers alike.
This year’s SA Specialist Hosting will see the 26 persons visit sites across Gauteng and Western Cape.
On arrival in Johannesburg, South Africa, the team had their first experience with a complete spa treatment at the Mount Grace Spa and Resort where they are lodging to enable them to unwind and gather enough energy for the thrilling adventures ahead.
