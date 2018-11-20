KIA Terminal 2 operations not disrupted by fire - Management

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has disclosed that fire was detected and contained on November 19, 2018, at the server room located in Terminal 2 of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA)
.
The statement said Rescue and Fire Fighting Services of the GACL were immediately alerted when the fire was detected and they managed to control it.
The operations of the airport were not disrupted by the fire, the statement said.
Below is a copy of the statement;
Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) wishes to inform the general public that, at about 6.50pm today,
The Rescue and Fire Fighting Services of GACL was immediately alerted and the fire was contained subsequently.
Damage was limited to the server room.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated.
GACL wishes to assure the general public that there was no disruption in operations at the airport.