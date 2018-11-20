Former Ghana UK envoy Aggrey-Orleans dies at 81

Former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, James Emmanuel Kwegyir Aggrey-Orleans has died at age 81
He died on
Mr Aggrey-Orleans was Ghana’s envoy to the United Kingdom from October 1997 to March 2001.
He was Acting Clerk to Parliament, from 1979 to 1981, and Head of the Parliamentary Service.
He also served as Chief of Protocol at the Foreign Affairs Ministry from 1975 to 1979, and as Assistant Director of the International Tropical Timber Organisation (ITTO).
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Minister, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has since visited the bereaved family and signed a book of condolence which has been opened in honour of the late Aggrey-Orleans.
Mr Aggrey-Orleans was born in October 1937 at Sekondi-Takoradi.
He attended Mfantsipim Senior High School, and then the University College of Ghana. He earned a degree from the University of London in French language and literature.
He also studied French at the University of
In 1963, he graduated in public administration.