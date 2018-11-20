Education Ministry meets Press; teacher trainees to graduate with degrees next year

From the year 2019, all students from teacher training colleges will begin to graduate with degrees, the Minister of Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh has said
.
The Minister who was speaking at the Meet the Press series in Accra on Tuesday noted that students seeking to go to any of the 46 teacher training colleges would have to apply through the universities.
