Torgbor Mensah nominated as juror at 2021 Cannes Lions Awards

The Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Torgbor Mensah as an Outdoor Lions Shortlist Juror at the 2021 Cannes Lions Awards – Cannes Lions Live from June 21 to June 25, 2021.
Mr. Torgbor Mensah’s nomination comes at an opportune moment where the world has just experienced a period of rapid transformation, economically, societally, and logistically with a shift in the way we live, work and think, and with Africa at the helms of affairs in dealing with this shift, a statement dated Monday, April 26, 2021, signed and issued by the Executive Director of the AAG, Mr Francis Dadzie said.
Mr. Torgbor Mensah is a graphic designer by profession and an entrepreneur with over 35 years’ experience in the advertising industry.
He is the Executive Chairman of the Great Argon Holdings, the largest integrated marketing communications group in Ghana and which DDP Outdoor Limited is a subsidiary.
He is the President of the Advertising Association of Ghana and Chairman of the Ghana Chapter of the International Advertising Association.
His leadership within the advertising industry has won him numerous accolades and recognition.
He joins a line-up of global experts from across the world and represent global industry’s leading from the broadest spectrum of disciplines selected to award the world’s very best creative work and benchmark excellence.
This year’s Lion’s juries see the highest ever representation from global brands, global networks, platforms and entertainment companies including: Nike Inc, Levi Strauss & Co, Diageo, IKEA, Uber, KFC, Nestle, Twitter, Facebook, Netflix, Youtube, Ogilvy, McCann, Dentsu, etc.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of creativity is a global event for industry players within the creative communications, advertising and its related fields. It is considered the largest gathering of the advertising and creative communications.
The five-day festival incorporating the lions awards is held yearly with over 15,000 registered delegates from 90 countries gathering to celebrate the best of creativity in brand communication, discuss industry issues, and network with one another.
