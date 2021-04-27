JB's murder trial starts; Prosecution calls first witness

The trial of Daniel Asiedu, the man accused of killing Mr J.B. Danquah-Adu, the then Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa-North, in 2016, commenced at the Accra High Court Monday, with the prosecution calling its first witness – Mr Samuel Berko Sarkodie, the driver of the late MP, to testify.
Asiedu is standing trial with Vincent Bosso, but the two have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery, while Asiedu has separately pleaded not guilty to murder and robbery.
