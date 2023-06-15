Tiktok stars 'Godpapa the Greatest' and wife 'Empress Lupita' to go for psychiatric assessment

Benjamin Xornam Glover

The latest 'TikTok stars' in Ghana, 'Godpapa the Greatest' and his wife 'Empress Lupita God Muzaria' are to go for psychiatric medical assessment, a Tema District Magistrate Court has ordered.

With their real names being Daniel Chayah alias 'Godpapa the Greatest' and Jocelyn Chayah alias 'Empress Lupita God Muzaria', the TikTok stars have been accused of murdering two of their three children. 

Graphic Online's Benjamin Xornam Glover reports that the Tema Magistrate Court, presided over by Benedicta Antwi gave the order for psychiatric medical assessment on Thursday (June 15, 2023) when they were arraigned.

The court also referred the TikTok stars to Legal Aid for the services of a lawyer since they appeared in court without one.

They will reappear in court on June 26, 2023. 

The Ghanaian sensational TikTok stars, Godpapa the Greatest, and his wife Empress Lupita, were remanded into police custody the first time they appeared in court over the death of their two children.

The police picked up the couple and arraigned them at the TDC Magistrate Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Tiktok sensation

The couple, suspected to be mentally ill and needing medical assistance are suspected to have killed the children and buried them.

The third boy, the youngest, reportedly fled the home. He has narrated some of his experiences in his parents care before he left home. 

The couple recently became a sensation on social media - TikTok - with the names Godpapa the Greatest and Empress Lupita.

They have posted many videos narrating their lifestyle, the kind of food they eat, why they decided to quit running a church and why they are no longer Christians.

In one media interview, they said they sacrificed one of the children because they believed he was possessed by an evil spirit and that when he grow up, he would have engaged in criminal activities.

The couple had been narrating and sharing their home experiences on social media before the police arrested them.

