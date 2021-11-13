Tidal waves: Anlo Traditional Council takes steps

The Anlo Traditional Council has pledged to work with the government and non-government agencies to find lasting solution to the tidal wave problems along the coast of the Anlo Traditional Area.
In a statement dated November 12, 2021, and signed by Togbi Zewu IV for the Awomefia of Anlo State, Togbi Sri III, the Traditional Council said it had been briefed about the havoc the tidal waves has caused the dwellers along the coasts of the Anlo State, particularly in the Anlo District, Keta, and Ketu South.
The Traditional Council said "a delegation from the Anlo Traditional Council had visited the chiefs and opinion leaders of the affected areas" to commiserate with the victims and also had discussions with them on how to mitigate their suffering.
The tidal waves
Over 15 communities in the Anloga District and Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region have been hit by tidal waves.
The communities are Fuveme, Dzita, Akplorwortor, Agbledomi, Atsiteki, Anyanui, Atokor in the Anloga District, and Amutinu, Salakorpe in the Ketu South Municipality respectively.
The main road along the stretch has been covered with sea water, making vehicular and human traffic difficult.
The devastating incident, occurred around 4am on Sunday, November 7, 2021 and forced many of the residents to vacate the affected areas.