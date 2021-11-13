Attaining efficient public transport system: Has BRT collapsed?

Attempts to replicate a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in Accra as an efficient public transportation structure to reduce traffic congestion appears illusive under four successive governments in the Fourth Republic.
Under the Kufuor, Mills, Mahama and Akufo-Addo administrations, the implementation of the well-intentioned social intervention programme has moved at a snail’s pace.
The best effort so far has been a watered-down version of the BRT, christened the Quality Bus System (QBS).
Some experts have, however, described the QBS as an unreal reflection of the system because the buses operate like any ordinary commercial vehicle (trotro).
Operating under the brand Aayalolo, literally meaning, “we’re on our way” as a pilot project in 2016 under the Urban Transport Project (UTP), it was operated by the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE).
Unfortunately, that system could not serve its purpose as it plunged into many challenges a few months after it was launched.
Features
The commencement of the pilot QBS in 2016 came with its own infrastructure, which included two kilometres of dedicated lanes on sections of the Achimota-Accra road and some contra-flows at the entrance of the central business district (CBD) of Accra.
The 45 buses for the pilot operated on the Accra-Achimota-Amasaman and the Accra-Kasoa routes, ferrying an average of 6,000 passengers daily.
Electronic tickets were also introduced to help create an uninterrupted payment system to ensure the collection of the right revenue.
The infrastructure was to make the QBS buses run faster by avoiding traffic congestion and other bottlenecks.
It was also to make the buses the most attractive means of public transport and discourage people from driving their private cars into the city centre.
Another objective was to discourage the patronage of trotros to and from the CBD and gradually get them out of the city, restricting their operations to peripheral areas of the city.
Reaction
The objective is buttressed by the Chief Executive of Morning Star International School, Nana Yaa Pokua Siriboe, who questioned why trotros, almost all of which were rickety, were still allowed anywhere near the city centre, much more the CBD.“I don’t see why trotros should come further than the Pokuase interchange, for instance, and Mallam on the other side. They should be consigned to the peripheries while the BRT is allowed to take charge and function properly,” Nana Pokua told the Daily Graphic.
Transport experts explained that the trotros were to serve as feeder vehicles to convey passengers from the inner city onto the QBS terminals to reduce traffic congestion.
Bottlenecks
A source at the Urban Roads Department of the Ministry of Roads and Highways, who has been part of the technical team assisting the government to design an effective public transport system in the major cities in the country, told the Daily Graphic in an interview that the failure to roll out a sustainable public transport system was due to the lack of dedicated funding and the commitment of politicians who usually took the decisions.
Providing a background on the country’s efforts since 2005 to develop a sustainable public transport system, the source said the government’s objective was to increase productivity by limiting the number of hours spent in traffic.
Please read the full story in today's [Saturday, November 13, 2021] edition of the Daily Graphic newspaper or on Graphic NewsPlus App.