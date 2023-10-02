Theresa Kufuor: Ghana flags fly at half mast

Chris Nunoo Oct - 02 - 2023 , 19:09

All flags across Ghana and its diplomatic missions have started flying at half-mast from Monday in honour of the late former First Lady, Theresa Kufuor, who passed away last Sunday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who gave the directive said the flags would fly at half-mast until Sunday, October 8, 2023.

A statement signed by the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said Mrs Kufuor, wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, lived a life of compassion, unwavering dedication, and selfless service to the people of Ghana.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to President J. A. Kufuor and the family as we collectively mourn the loss of a remarkable woman who touched the hearts of many,” the statement said.

President pays tribute

In another statement, President Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have expressed condolences to former President Kufuor and his family on the passing of his wife, Mrs Kufuor, aged 87.

While expressing sadness at the news of her passing, the said “Her passing reminds me keenly of human mortality, that is that almighty God will come for each and every one of us at the appropriate time.”

Announcement

Mrs Kufuor’s death was announced in a statement issued by Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, Senior Aide and Spokesman for former President Kufuor.

“It is with deep sorrow that the Office of Former President John Agyekum Kufuor announces the passing away of the former First Lady, Mrs Theresa Kufuor, in the afternoon of Sunday, October 1, 2023.

“We ask that you have the former First Family in your prayers in these difficult times,” the statement said.

Devoted companion

President Akufo-Addo described Mrs Kufuor as a devoted companion of President Kufuor throughout their 61 years of marriage, and said she was an invaluable and constant source of advice, encouragement and prayers for him.

She was politically astute and was a major contributor to the political success of former President Kufuor, the statement said.

“She was a composed and articulate First Lady, polyglot, fluent in several languages, including Ewe, and brought great dignity to the position.

“I knew several members of her family, especially her celebrated brother, and I am grateful that I had the opportunity to know her too,” President Akufo-Addo added, and said her warmth, kindness and grace were exceptional.

It said Mrs Kufuor bore the vicissitudes of life with great stoicism and an unshakable belief in the sovereignty of almighty God, and wished her a peaceful place of abode in the bosom of the Almighty.

Mrs Kufuor was a member of a well-known family from Odumase in the Bono Region and a sister of the renowned statesman, the late J. H. Mensah.

She was an aunt of the secretary to former President Kufuor, D. K. Osei.

NPP statement

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) said: “Mrs Kufuor was a beacon for female advancement, fostering initiatives to inspire and empower both young and adult females in various facets of life. The members of the ruling NPP, together with all Ghanaians whose lives were positively touched by her, extend our deepest condolences to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, their children and the entire family”.

In a statement signed and issued yesterday by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, the party said :“We stand united with you in this time of sorrow, praying that the Almighty God grants all of us the fortitude to bear this great loss”.

The party consequently directed all party flags across the country to be flown at half-mast for seven days.

Theresa Kufuor

Born on October 25, 1935, as Theresa Mensah, Mrs Kufuor lived most of her working life in the United Kingdom after her studies at the Radcliffe Infirmary, Oxford, and Paddington General Hospital in London.

She qualified as a state certified midwife with a certificate in premature nursing.