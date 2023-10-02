Theresa Kufuor: NPP flags to fly at half mast for seven days

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Politics Oct - 02 - 2023 , 18:30

The flag of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is to fly at half-mast following the death of Mrs Theresa Kufuor, wife of former President J.A. Kufuor.

The former first lady died at her home in Peduase on the Aburi mountain on Sunday afternoon [October 1, 2023].

She was 87 years old.

The NPP in a statement signed and issued on Monday by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong stated “Mrs Kufuor was a beacon for female advancement, fostering initiatives to inspire and empower both young and adult females in various facets of life. The members of the ruling NPP, together with all Ghanaians whose lives were positively touched by her, extend our deepest condolences to former President John Agyekum Kufuor, their children, and the entire family.”

“We stand united with you in this time of sorrow, praying that the Almighty God grants all of us the fortitude to bear this great loss. In tribute to the memory of the late Mrs Kufuor, the NPP directs that all Party flags across the country be flown at half-mast for the next seven days. May her gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace until we meet again on the resurrection morning. Damirifa Due!”