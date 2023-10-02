HR Practitioners urged to be agents of change

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 02 - 2023 , 18:17

Human Resource (HR) practitioners have been advised to consider themselves as agents of change especially when applying the Labour Act 2003, Act 651.

They have also been encouraged to boldly execute the policies captured in the labour law without fear or panic.

The Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651) regulates employment and labour issues in Ghana. This Act consolidates all laws relating to labour, employers, trade unions and industrial relations.

Speaking at the HR Focus Awards on Thursday September 28, the Deputy Chair of the National Labour Commission, Rose Karikari entreated HR practitioners to provide leadership qualities that effect change in their organizations.

She urged HR managers to prioritise the interest workers to ensure optimum productivity in their various companies.

HR Focus Awards

The HR Focus Awards is a biennial event organised to celebrate excellence in HR Practice in Ghana.

This year’s event was on the theme: “The HR Mandate; Building Resilient People and Businesses”

On her part, a member of the HR Focus Awards Technical Committee, Diana Amoako, urged HR practitioners to do their best in improving the relevance of HR Practice in their various organisations and the society at large.

She explained that the Committee shortlisted 35 companies as finalists of this year’s HR Focus Awards out of over 100 nominees.

She added that HR Focus, a subsidiary of L’AINE Group, organises the event to create opportunities for HR Teams to improve their craft and effect on their organisations.