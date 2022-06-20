The Mirror celebrates Father’s Day with Chief Imam

The Mirror, one of the newspapers in the stable of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), has donated items worth GH¢10,000 to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, in Accra as part of activities to mark this year's Father’s Day.
The items included a citation, bags of rice, boxes of spaghetti, among others.
The Managing Director of the GCGL, Ato Afful, who led the Mirror team to the Chief Imam’s residence at Abossey Okai, commended Sheikh Sharubutu for his contribution to the peace and development of the country and what he had done for Ghana, the sub-region and across faiths, religions, cultures and communities.
"We are humbled to be living around the time of the Chief Imam. We come together to make a little contribution to Sheikh. We know he has so many children, and we are a part. We are thankful for this opportunity to be in his presence to feed some of his children and be a blessing,” he added.
Assurance
Mr Afful gave an assurance that the management of the GCGL would continue to support the Chief Imam in all its endeavours.
“On behalf of the team and the board members, we wish you a Happy Father's Day, long life and wisdom to enable you to continue to be a blessing to this country,” he said.
For his part, the Chief Imam expressed his appreciation to the GCGL for the gesture, adding: "I am profoundly grateful for the visit.”
“Let me add that others will be inspired by this benevolence. May Allah help us improve the peace in the country and the relationship among the various faiths,” he added.
Pray for unity
Sheikh Sharubutu used the occasion to pray for unity and cohesion in the country and neighbouring countries that were experiencing instability.
The Spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Aremeyaw Shaibu, commended fathers for playing a critical role in nurturing and mentoring children, stressing: “We cherish the value and responsibilities of fathers; we appreciate all their efforts.”