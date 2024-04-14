Tema: Ghana Armed Forces says further attacks will be met with "appropriate response"

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has issued a stern warning following attacks on the Tema Naval Base and personnel.

The incident, which began on Friday evening, April 12, involved a mob targeting a naval vehicle and later attempting to breach the base itself.

According to a press release by the GAF Public Relations Department, a vehicle belonging to the Eastern Naval Command was damaged during a festival in Tema Newtown. Three naval personnel on board sustained injuries and received treatment at the Tema Naval Base Medical Centre. Three suspects involved in the initial attack were apprehended by naval personnel and handed over to the Tema Newtown District Police.

The situation escalated later that night when a mob, believed to be festival participants, attacked the Tema Naval Base.

In a bid to protect sensitive installations and repel the attack, warning shots were fired. Local authorities reported that two civilians were taken to the Tema General Hospital and later died, though the cause of death remains under investigation.

Further attacks occurred on Saturday, April 13, targeting both the Tema Naval Base and the Biekro Barracks in Tema Newtown, resulting in property damage.

The GAF, in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, has launched an investigation into the incident. While offering condolences to the bereaved families, the GAF urged all parties to remain calm while investigations progress.

However, the press release concludes with a strong message: "We wish, however, to caution the youth of Tema that any further attacks on our installations or personnel would be met with the appropriate response."