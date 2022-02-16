Tema benefits from LCB Worldwide Ghana’s free market centres fumigation

Markets, shops and offices in numbering about 5,000 in Tema in the Greater Accra Region have been the latest beneficiaries of the Market Centres Fumigation Project championed by crisis management company, LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited.
The fumigation exercise, also supported by the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA, held in Tema on Sunday, February 13, 2022, saw the thorough fumigation of offices of the Tema Municipal Assembly, the Tema main Market in Community 1, spare parts shops and electrical shops at the Mankoadze roundabout.Follow @Graphicgh
The about 5,000 shops were fumigated free of charge as part of efforts by LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited to support government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, the Market Centres Fumigation Project is aimed at fumigating market centres across the country to lessen the risk of traders catching the COVID-19 virus.
According to the project managers, so far the Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti and Eastern Regions have benefitted from the exercise with dozens of market centres containing more than 40,000 Shops fully fumigated free of charge by the company.
Mr. Kareem Abu, Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited
Chief Executive Officer of LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited, Mr. Kareem Abu in an interaction with the media said the company was so far satisfied with the outcome of the exercise.
“We’re happy with what we have done so far in the regions we have covered. I’m reliably informed by the leadership of GUTA that the traders whose shops have been fumigated are going about their business in confidence, cognisant of the fact that their environment has been rid of any infectious pathogens and viruses. That is our aim in this project, to create a safe, secure and healthy environment for traders to go about their business without let or hindrance,” Mr. Abu said.
He added; “We will continue to implore the traders to compliment this gesture by adhering to the safety protocols at all times. This way, we’ll all be contributing our quota towards the fight against the pandemic with the conviction that together we can win.”
Mr. Clement Boateng, the first Vice President of the GUTA for his part, lauded authorities of the Tema Municipal Assembly and the traders for their cooperation which made the exercise a success.
He reiterated GUTA’s desire to ensure that the Ghanaian trader’s interest is protected at all times and that they operate in a conducive and congenial atmosphere.
Mr. Boateng who was full of praise for LCB Worldwide Ghana Limited for carrying out the fumigation exercise at the market centres free of charge hinted that the next beneficiary of the project would be the Western Region.